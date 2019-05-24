Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Funeral
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Hunt, Carroll V.
1927 - 2019
Carroll Victor Hunt, 91, died peacefully at his home after a long illness on May 22, 2019. He was a kindhearted, gentle and caring man that loved his family very much. He will be greatly missed. Carroll is survived by his wife, Mildred Parsons Hunt of 69 years; son, Steven (Patti) Hunt; daughters, Carla (David) Murphy and Nancy Monroe; sister-in-law, Monnie Parsons Landis; five grandchildren, Nicole Washburn, Jamie Hunt Scott, Corey Hunt, Jennifer Monroe Healey and Christopher Monroe; seven great-grandchildren; friend and former son-in-law, Ronald Monroe; many cousins, nieces, and nephews. His family will receive friends noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his funeral will follow at 1:30 p.m. Private burial at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg. Complete obituary and messages may be sent to Carroll's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 25, 2019
