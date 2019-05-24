|
|
Hunt, Carroll Victor
1927 - 2019
Carroll Victor Hunt, 91, died peacefully at his home after a long illness on May 22. 2019. He was a kindhearted, gentle and caring Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather that loved his family very much. He will be greatly missed. Carroll was born near Ripley. WV. on July 23. 1927, the son of the late Romie 0. and Pretha (Weatherholt) Hunt. He was the fourth born of five children, all deceased. Carroll graduated from Ripley High School in 1944. He was a WWII US Army veteran. After discharge, he relocated to Columbus, OH and has lived in the Columbus area for over 70 years. He retired from American Standard after 22 years service. Carroll then owned & operated, C&S Fabrications, with his son Steven, making air conditioning parts for automobiles and later Heating & Air conditioning service, installing and repairing furnaces and air conditioning for residential customers. Carroll was a member of the American Standard Union #667, and served as Secretary/Treasurer. He was a former member of the Reynoldsburg Methodist Church; member of the Gahanna American Legion Auxiliary Unit #797, and played golf at the Broadview Golf Course and bowled at the Holiday Lanes with the Reynoldsburg & Whitehall Senior Citizen Groups for 20+ years. He was an avid fan of OSU Football, Cincinnati Reds, and Bengals. Carroll is survived by his wife, Mildred Parsons Hunt of 69 years; son, Steven (Patti) Hunt; daughters, Carla (David) Murphy and Nancy Monroe; sister-in-law, Monnie Parsons Landis; five grandchildren, Nicole Washburn, Jamie Hunt Scott, Corey Hunt, Jennifer Monroe Healey and Christopher Monroe; seven great-grandchildren, Sophia Healey, Jace, Lynna, and Nash Monroe, Dylan, Mia, and Presley Scott; friend and former son-in-law Ronald Monroe; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St., Reynoldsburg, where his funeral will follow at 1:30 p.m. Private burial at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg. Messages may be sent to Carroll's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 25, 2019