Hairston, Carter
1060 - 2019
Carter "Carty" Wright Hairston Jr., age 59. Sunrise August 3, 1960 and Sunset November 22, 2019. Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The HAIRSTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019