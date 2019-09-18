|
|
Berlin, Casey
1985 - 2019
Casey Berlin, 34, of Columbus, died at 11pm Saturday, September 14, surrounded by loved ones and in complete peace. Casey was born on June 24, 1985, in Plano, Texas and moved to Ohio with his family shortly after. His professional life was as varied as his personal interests, and he was at his best whenever the two should meet. He was a realtor, professional painter, maintenance-man, electrician, successful crypto-currency day-trader, and a special needs caregiver among other things. His lack of fear in the face of adversity enabled him to become a phenomenal snowboarder, accomplished skateboarder, and respectable rollerblader. He enjoyed the video game Fallout and the universe contained within, as well as Super Smash Bros where he had no equal playing as Kirby. He maintains an unprecedented 100% completion in Grand Theft Auto III, IV, and V. And his knowledge of the Star Trek universe is unparalleled in fact and fan-theory as he enters Sto'Vo'Kor. He is survived first and foremost by his greatest accomplishments, Riley Berlin (Lauren Duffey), daughter; and Graham Hunker (Kate Hunker), son. In addition, those closest that remain to carry on his memory are his mother, Marcia Shrout; father, Brook Berlin (Colleen); brothers, Brady Berlin (Laura) and Lane Berlin (Sarah); beloved sister, Emma Whipple (Clay); and paternal grandmother, Rhoma VDM Berlin. Our hearts are further weighted by the grieving of his fiancé, and closest friend, Megan Dragani, with whom he was to be wed on October 12, 2019. Of his 34 years on this earth, Casey is leaving behind countless other close relatives and friends who knew him and were impacted by his life. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Robert and Ellen Grant, and his paternal grandfather Roger M. Berlin. A memorial service will be held at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1735 Bethel Road, 43220, at 11am on Saturday, the 21st of September. Rev. Dr. Jerry Kasberg officiating. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019