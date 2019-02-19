|
Deeds, Casey
1988 - 2019
Casey B. Deeds, age 30, of Canal Winchester, unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Casey is a 2007 graduate of Gahanna Lincoln High School attending Eastland Career Center Auto Tech Program. He competed in both state and national competitions for automotive technology. He was a HVAC Tech for American Mechanical Group. He loved motorcycles, cars, bicycles and flying model airplanes, was very interested in gardening, anything working with his hands. Casey is survived by his mother, Heidi (John) Derck; father, Mark Deeds; sons, Andrew and Ryan; brother, Gabe (Ashley Daffin) Deeds; sisters, Baylee Deeds and Reagan Deeds; grandfather, Richard Deeds; aunts, uncles and many other relatives. He loved his sons! Family was paramount to him. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4pm Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 East Johnstown Road (at Beecher Rd.), Gahanna, where the family will receive friends from 2pm until the service. Rev. Josh Boyer officiating. Contributions may be made to A.D.A.M.H., 447 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43215 in his memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019