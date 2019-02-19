The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Casey Deeds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Casey Deeds


1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Casey Deeds Obituary
Deeds, Casey
1988 - 2019
Casey B. Deeds, age 30, of Canal Winchester, unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Casey is a 2007 graduate of Gahanna Lincoln High School attending Eastland Career Center Auto Tech Program. He competed in both state and national competitions for automotive technology. He was a HVAC Tech for American Mechanical Group. He loved motorcycles, cars, bicycles and flying model airplanes, was very interested in gardening, anything working with his hands. Casey is survived by his mother, Heidi (John) Derck; father, Mark Deeds; sons, Andrew and Ryan; brother, Gabe (Ashley Daffin) Deeds; sisters, Baylee Deeds and Reagan Deeds; grandfather, Richard Deeds; aunts, uncles and many other relatives. He loved his sons! Family was paramount to him. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4pm Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 East Johnstown Road (at Beecher Rd.), Gahanna, where the family will receive friends from 2pm until the service. Rev. Josh Boyer officiating. Contributions may be made to A.D.A.M.H., 447 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43215 in his memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now