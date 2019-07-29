|
Allen, Catherine
Catherine (Bocook) Allen, age 104, October 11, 1914 - July 28, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial for Catherine (Bocook) Allen, will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, August 3, 2019, at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High Street, on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery with Father William A. Hritsko, Celebrant. Friends will be received from 10:30am until the time of the Mass Friday, in the chapel. Preceded in death by her husband Herbert C. Allenm daughter Rebecca Sue Zwilling, infant granddaughter Regina Gussler, son-in-law Joe Gilmore. Survived by children, Sharon Allen Gilmore, John and Sandra Allen, David and Vickie Allen, Mary Ann and Gene Gussler; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Also survived by her sister, Luellen Vogel; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to EWTN Broadcasting, online, by phone, Central Time, 205-795-5777; or to St. Vincent DePaul, in care of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 5133 Walnut Road, Buckeye Lake, Ohio 43008. The Criss-Wager-Hoskinson Funeral Home, Newark, serving the family, 740-345-9714.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 30, 2019