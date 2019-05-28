|
|
Bremner, Catherine
1917 - 2019
Catherine (Kay) Marting Bremner, age 101, died peacefully at her home in Worthington on May 21. A loving wife, mother, daughter, and aunt, and a caring neighbor and friend, she was also a talented athlete, music enthusiast, and teacher who enjoyed many sports, played the piano and violin, and treated all students (her own and her husband's) as family. Born December 18, 1917, in Portsmouth, Ohio, she earned BS and MS degrees at the University of Wisconsin and a PhD from The Ohio State University. She subsequently taught at both institutions and volunteered as a literacy tutor, Camp Fire group leader, and Sunday School teacher. A longtime member of the Worthington United Methodist Church, she also played in its bell choir. She loved baking cookies and bread for family and friends and shared her love of nature with all of them. She was also deeply committed to equality and social justice issues locally, nationally, and globally. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Robert H. Bremner, parents Albert and Lenora Marting, infant daughter Margo, sisters Mary Pendell and Esther Berger, and brothers Carl and John Marting. She is survived by daughter, Sue Bremner of Washington, D.C.; and daughter and son-in-law, Ann Bremner and Michael Spicer of Grandview Heights; many nieces and nephews and their extended families; and numerous cherished friends across multiple generations. A commemorative celebration of Kay's life will be held in July. Memorial contributions may be made to the Worthington United Methodist Church (600 High St., Worthington, OH, 43085), Robert and Catherine Marting Bremner Scholarship Endowment at Baldwin Wallace University (Center for Philanthropy, 275 Eastland Rd., Berea, OH 44017), or Bremner Memorial Scholarship Fund (600777) at The Ohio State University Foundation (1480 Lane Ave., Columbus, OH, 43210). Arrangements by COOK & SON–PALLAY FUNERAL HOME. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to June 2, 2019