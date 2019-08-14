|
|
Butts, Catherine
Catherine S. Butts, died peacefully on August 6, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 86. She was born on December 18, 1932 and was a long-time resident of Columbus, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Florence Sherwood, husband Leon, daughter Emily, and son Reginald. She is survived by daughter, Ellen. A Memorial Service will be held for her at a later date in Easton, Maryland, her place of birth. Complete obituary and online guestbook at
cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019