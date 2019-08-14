Home

Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7861
Catherine Butts


1932 - 2019
Catherine Butts Obituary
Butts, Catherine
Catherine S. Butts, died peacefully on August 6, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 86. She was born on December 18, 1932 and was a long-time resident of Columbus, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Florence Sherwood, husband Leon, daughter Emily, and son Reginald. She is survived by daughter, Ellen. A Memorial Service will be held for her at a later date in Easton, Maryland, her place of birth. Complete obituary and online guestbook at
cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
