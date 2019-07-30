|
Cherryholmes, Catherine
1925 - 2019
Catherine A. Cherryholmes, age 93, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born on October 17, 1925 to the late Edith and Clifford Graham. In addition to her parents, Catherine is preceded in death by Earl, her husband of 53 years, and a brother Wesley. She is survived by and the loving mother to son, James; two grandchildren, Jong and Alison; and three great-grandchildren, Leena, Caleb, and Nolan; brother, Kenneth of Colorado; and numerous close cousins, nieces and nephews. Catherine was active in her church, an avid swimmer and bowler, and enjoyed dancing in her youth…always despite the begrudging acceptance of all of the above from her husband. She also enjoyed volunteer sewing at the Gillie Senior Recreation Center. She especially cherished her role of being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Family will receive friends from 11am-1pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where a Funeral Service will follow directly after at 1pm. Interment to follow in procession at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Pastor Bryan Dahlke Officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mrs. Srichand Horn Missionary, Franklin Rd. Baptist Church, 3148 Murfreesboro, TN 37128. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 31, 2019