Courey, Catherine
Catherine Simon Courey, 102, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at First Community Village in Columbus. Catherine was born in Millinocket, Maine on August 17, 1917, a daughter of the late Elias and Nellie Wakem Simon. She is survived by three children, Maria R. Courey of Reynoldsburg, OH, David Courey and wife, Judy of Roanoke, VA, and Michael Courey and wife, Betty of Young-Harris, GA; four grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Hagan and husband, Daniel, Christopher Courey, Bennett Courey and wife, Nicole, and Emily Pryor and husband, Scott; and seven great grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother, Thomas Simon and wife, Geraldine of Bridgeport, and Jean Dupont of Clarksburg. In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her brothers George Simon, Simon Simon, Wakem Simon, Abraham Simon, and a nephew David Simon. Catherine was a graduate of Victory High School and a Storekeeper at her family's restaurant. She was a devout Catholic and a devoted lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was a Eucharistic Minister, and taught religious education in Roanoke, VA and Clarksburg, WV. She was greatly loved and respected and will be sadly missed. Catherine was a talented seamstress and a wonderful cook, but above all loved her family. A private visitation will be held for the family at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 126 East Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV, with Father Casey Mahone and Father Richard Metzger concelebrating. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Catherine Simon Courey, 102, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at First Community Village in Columbus. Catherine was born in Millinocket, Maine on August 17, 1917, a daughter of the late Elias and Nellie Wakem Simon. She is survived by three children, Maria R. Courey of Reynoldsburg, OH, David Courey and wife, Judy of Roanoke, VA, and Michael Courey and wife, Betty of Young-Harris, GA; four grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Hagan and husband, Daniel, Christopher Courey, Bennett Courey and wife, Nicole, and Emily Pryor and husband, Scott; and seven great grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother, Thomas Simon and wife, Geraldine of Bridgeport, and Jean Dupont of Clarksburg. In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her brothers George Simon, Simon Simon, Wakem Simon, Abraham Simon, and a nephew David Simon. Catherine was a graduate of Victory High School and a Storekeeper at her family's restaurant. She was a devout Catholic and a devoted lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was a Eucharistic Minister, and taught religious education in Roanoke, VA and Clarksburg, WV. She was greatly loved and respected and will be sadly missed. Catherine was a talented seamstress and a wonderful cook, but above all loved her family. A private visitation will be held for the family at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 126 East Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV, with Father Casey Mahone and Father Richard Metzger concelebrating. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.