Rehl, Catherine D.
1954 - 2020
Catherine D. Rehl "Cathi", 65, native of Gahanna, went to be with her Lord on March 26, 2020. She was preceded in passing by her parents Louis and Mabel Rehl. Cathi is survived by her sisters, Christy (Dale) Clodfelter, Sharon (Jim) Williamson, Pamela (Ted) Carey, Marty (Bob) Maccombs and their families. She was a member of Vineyard Christian Church on McNaughten Rd. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020