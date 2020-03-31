Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Rehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine D. Rehl


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine D. Rehl Obituary
Rehl, Catherine D.
1954 - 2020
Catherine D. Rehl "Cathi", 65, native of Gahanna, went to be with her Lord on March 26, 2020. She was preceded in passing by her parents Louis and Mabel Rehl. Cathi is survived by her sisters, Christy (Dale) Clodfelter, Sharon (Jim) Williamson, Pamela (Ted) Carey, Marty (Bob) Maccombs and their families. She was a member of Vineyard Christian Church on McNaughten Rd. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -