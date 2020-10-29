1/
Catherine Dean
1949 - 2020
Dean, Catherine
Catherine Frances Dean, of Westmont, Illinois, passed away in her home on October 2, 2020. She was born on January 14, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio. Catherine was a licensed clinical social worker in Oak Park, Illinois. She was an avid photographer and enjoyed camping, reading and being with her dogs. Catherine graduated from Purdue University and received her MSW degree from the University of Michigan. She graduated from Upper Arlington High School in Columbus, Ohio. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents Frederic H. Dean and Frances G. Dean of Columbus, Ohio. She is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Kaiser (Ed), Virginia Ryland (Craig) of Columbus, Ohio; and brothers, Frederic H. Dean Jr. (Lydia) of Vidalia, Georgia, John Dean (Sue) of Columbus, Ohio; along with cousins, nieces and nephews. A private family memorial is planned. Memorial donations may be sent to DuPage County Animal Control, 120 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, IL 60187.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2020.
