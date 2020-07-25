DeLong, Catherine
1926 - 2020
Catherine Mae (Shisler) DeLong, age 93, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents: Stella and Charles Shisler, husband, Richard DeLong, son, Lawrence DeLong, brothers and sisters and dear friend, Judy Way. Catherine is survived by her loving granddaughter, Holly (Don) Heery, sons: Clarence (Sue) DeLong and Paul (Laura) DeLong, grandchildren: Richard, Michelle, Heather, Cindy, Diana, Jennifer and Samantha, great-grandchildren: Kyle, Kristin, Courtney, and Sorren, 13 great-great grandchildren as well as many loving extended family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the teams at Bella Care Hospice and Meadow Grove, Grove City. Friends and family may visit Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4 pm - 6 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 6 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Burial will take place Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10 am at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
