1/
Catherine DeLong
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeLong, Catherine
1926 - 2020
Catherine Mae (Shisler) DeLong, age 93, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents: Stella and Charles Shisler, husband, Richard DeLong, son, Lawrence DeLong, brothers and sisters and dear friend, Judy Way. Catherine is survived by her loving granddaughter, Holly (Don) Heery, sons: Clarence (Sue) DeLong and Paul (Laura) DeLong, grandchildren: Richard, Michelle, Heather, Cindy, Diana, Jennifer and Samantha, great-grandchildren: Kyle, Kristin, Courtney, and Sorren, 13 great-great grandchildren as well as many loving extended family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the teams at Bella Care Hospice and Meadow Grove, Grove City. Friends and family may visit Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4 pm - 6 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 6 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Burial will take place Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10 am at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Burial
10:00 AM
Glen Rest Memorial Estate
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved