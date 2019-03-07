Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Catherine Deloris Steele


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine Deloris Steele Obituary
Steele, Catherine Deloris
1916 - 2019
Catherine Deloris Steele, age 102, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Catherine was born on July 9, 1916 in Washington, DC. She was preceded in death by her husbands Shirl Pinkerman and John Steele. Catherine is survived by her daughter, Lisa E. Biddison; and son, Jon F. Pinkerman; grandchildren, Misty, Nikki, Bambi, Amanda, Morgan and Jonathan; great-grandmother of 7 and great-great-grandmother of 2. Catherine spent her artistic talents as a prominent Art Teacher in the Reynoldsburg Community and through her lifetime was privileged to work with many students. Her family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30AM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where her funeral service will be held at 10:30AM with Pastor Dennis Barnhart officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019
