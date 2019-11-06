Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
End Time Apostolic Christian Holiness
650 S. Warren Ave
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
End Time Apostolic Christian Holiness
650 S. Warren Ave.
Catherine Ethelleane Booth


1932 - 2019
Catherine Ethelleane Booth Obituary
Booth, Catherine Ethelleane
1932 - 2019
Catherine Ethelleane Booth, age 87. Sunrise January 15, 1932 and Sunset October 30, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Saturday, November 9, 2019 at End Time Apostolic Christian Holiness, 650 S. Warren Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The BOOTH Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019
