Catherine L. Francis age 53, of Gahanna. Cathy was a loving mother, daughter, caring wife, a caring sister and selfless friend to all she met. Cathy lit up the room and was a positive force that exuded life. Her energy could lift anyone's spirts which is a testament to the wonderful woman she was and strived to bee each day. Cathy is a survivor of breast cancer but unfortunately in the end cancer took her life. She will be remembered as a fighter. Cathy is preceded in death by her and grandparents. She is survived by loving husband of 22 years: Clark E. Francis; and their 3 children: Jack, Quinn and Tess. She is also survived by her mother: Marilyn Klaus; sisters: Laurie (Matt) Stickley and brother: Dan (Sue) Klaus and sister: Jennifer (Scott) Shonebarger along with nephews Sam and Joe Stickley and Max Shonebarger, nieces: Maryn Klaus and Isabel Shonebarger: mother-in-law: Natalie Shepherd; brother-in-law: John Francis. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. Family will receive friends 2-4 P.M. and 6-8 P.M., Wednesday, May 8, 2019, Stoneybrook Church, 485 Cherry Bottom Road, Gahanna, OH, where funeral service will be held 10:00 A.M. Thursday May 9, 2019, Pastor Lou Seipal, officiating. Interment Mifflin Township Cemetery, 219 Agler Road, Gahanna, OH. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the: Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research or to . Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH 43231. 614-895-3200.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 5, 2019