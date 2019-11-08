|
|
Hritzo, Catherine
1931 - 2019
Catherine Hritzo, age 87, of Pickerington, OH, passed away November 7, 2019. She was born November 9, 1931 in Youngstown, OH to the late Anthony and Katie Dlacich. She was a proud member of Seton Parish Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers Anthony and William Dlacich, two sisters Margaret Pleveniak and Ruth Baustert. Survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Leonard Hritzo; three children, Debra (Bill) West, Karen (Stephen) Taylor and William Hritzo; four grandchildren, Brad (Martha) Nicodemus, Matthew (Kristen) Taylor, Christopher (Ali) Taylor and Jeff Nicodemus; two great-grandchildren, Hallie Nicodemus and Lily Jo Taylor; and brother, Richard Dlacich. Family and friends may visit 2-5pm on Sunday, November 10, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147. A mass officiated by Fr. James Klima will begin at 10:30 on Monday, November 11, at Seton Parish Catholic Church, 600 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019