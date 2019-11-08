Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Seton Parish Catholic Church
600 Hill Rd N
Pickerington, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Hritzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Hritzo


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Hritzo Obituary
Hritzo, Catherine
1931 - 2019
Catherine Hritzo, age 87, of Pickerington, OH, passed away November 7, 2019. She was born November 9, 1931 in Youngstown, OH to the late Anthony and Katie Dlacich. She was a proud member of Seton Parish Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers Anthony and William Dlacich, two sisters Margaret Pleveniak and Ruth Baustert. Survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Leonard Hritzo; three children, Debra (Bill) West, Karen (Stephen) Taylor and William Hritzo; four grandchildren, Brad (Martha) Nicodemus, Matthew (Kristen) Taylor, Christopher (Ali) Taylor and Jeff Nicodemus; two great-grandchildren, Hallie Nicodemus and Lily Jo Taylor; and brother, Richard Dlacich. Family and friends may visit 2-5pm on Sunday, November 10, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147. A mass officiated by Fr. James Klima will begin at 10:30 on Monday, November 11, at Seton Parish Catholic Church, 600 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -