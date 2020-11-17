1/
Catherine Kirkwood
1950 - 2020
Catherine Kirkwood, 69, of Groveport, Ohio, gained her wings November 14, 2020 after a long fight with cancer. Born December 28, 1950 in Bronx, New York and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1967. She retired in 2019 from the Groveport Recreation Center after being there for 15 years. Preceded in death by her parents Dominic (Josephine) Lacalamita, husband Scott Kirkwood, grandson Jaxsyn Kirkwood, and sister-in-law Regina Lacalamita. Survived by children, Jason (Karyn) Kirkwood, Jonathan Kirkwood, and Cassandra Kirkwood; grandchildren, Jude and Lola Kirkwood, Jayden and Tristan Kirkwood, and Hank Kirkwood; brother, Joseph Lacalamita; and niece and nephew, Lisa and Joseph (Alison) Lacalamita; brother-in-law, Keith (Sandy) Kirkwood; and nieces, Kim Boulter and Kelly Kirkwood; many other friends and family that will miss her dearly. Friends and family may call from 4-7pm on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH. The funeral service will be held at 10am on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Jim Burge officiating. Burial will follow in Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Groveport Madison Human Needs at http://gmhn.org/donate/. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
