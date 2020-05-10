McCormick, Catherine
1926 - 2020
Catherine C. "Carrie" McCormick, of Gahanna since 1961, was born in Butler, PA, on November 11, 1926 to the late John P. and Lilla S. (Shoonover) Bester. She passed away on May 8, 2020. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Millard John McCormick on March 9, 1991; granddaughter Cassandra McCormick; and 9 siblings. She is survived by children Cindy Jo McCormick, Gregory Alan McCormick, and Millard John McCormick; grandchildren Keegan McCormick, Christina Sobieraj; great grandchild Summer Sandy Sobieraj; and brothers Bruce and Ivan Bester. Catherine was quite proud of her Rosie the Riveter time during WW2. While waiting for her fiancé to return from the service, she worked in Butler PA as an ammunition inspector at a shell shop making navy artillery shells. She was an avid gardener and won many ribbons and trophies at flower shows with the national and regional iris societies. She was also an avid sail boater and was the vice commodore of the Fleet 85 Sailing Association. Catherine was the first woman initiated into the Elks Club of Columbus, OH. These words are attributed to, and appropriately memorialize Catherine: "My life force flows back into the great whatever and my dust is composted and recycled". SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna, is honored to assist the family with cremation services. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
1926 - 2020
Catherine C. "Carrie" McCormick, of Gahanna since 1961, was born in Butler, PA, on November 11, 1926 to the late John P. and Lilla S. (Shoonover) Bester. She passed away on May 8, 2020. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Millard John McCormick on March 9, 1991; granddaughter Cassandra McCormick; and 9 siblings. She is survived by children Cindy Jo McCormick, Gregory Alan McCormick, and Millard John McCormick; grandchildren Keegan McCormick, Christina Sobieraj; great grandchild Summer Sandy Sobieraj; and brothers Bruce and Ivan Bester. Catherine was quite proud of her Rosie the Riveter time during WW2. While waiting for her fiancé to return from the service, she worked in Butler PA as an ammunition inspector at a shell shop making navy artillery shells. She was an avid gardener and won many ribbons and trophies at flower shows with the national and regional iris societies. She was also an avid sail boater and was the vice commodore of the Fleet 85 Sailing Association. Catherine was the first woman initiated into the Elks Club of Columbus, OH. These words are attributed to, and appropriately memorialize Catherine: "My life force flows back into the great whatever and my dust is composted and recycled". SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna, is honored to assist the family with cremation services. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2020.