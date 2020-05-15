O'Brien, Catherine
1926 - 2020
Catherine O'Brien, 93, passed away from natural causes on May 13, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 16, 2020.