Pullen, Catherine
1959 - 2020
Catherine Pullen, age 60. Sunrise March 20, 1959 and Sunset January 31, 2020. Visitation 9am and Funeral 10am Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, 461 St. Clair Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The PULLEN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020