Radford, Catherine
Catherine Louise Long Koch Radford was born on October 2, 1930 and passed away on August 3, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Patricia Borghese (Richard); son, James Koch (Ron Soto); granddaughter, Marci Matthews Webber (Mike Butler); and great-granddaughters, Brittany Webber and Cassidy Webber. There will be no services. Catherine will be interred with her late husband, William F. Radford Jr., at Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com