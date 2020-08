Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Catherine's life story with friends and family

Share Catherine's life story with friends and family

Rehl, Catherine "Cathi"

1954 - 2020

Catherine "Cathi" Rehl, passed away March 26, 2020. Pastor Linda Reiter, of Vineyard Christian Church, will share a celebration of Cathi's life on September 9, 2020 at 11am, at Eastlawn Cemetery, 1340 Woodland Avenue, Columbus. Masks are required at the cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store