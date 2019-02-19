Ridenbaugh, Catherine

1948 - 2019

Catherine S. Ridenbaugh, 70, Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, February 16, 2019 in Kobacker House after a brave 3 year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born February 19, 1948, in Newark, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Raymond A. and Mabel J. (Hagberg) Shoppell. Cathy was a 1966 graduate of Newark Catholic High School. She received a B. A. in Sociology from the College of Mount St. Joseph, Cincinnati, Ohio, and a Master's Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from Wright State University. She was a retired social worker, having worked as a Job Placement Specialist for Ohio Rehabilitation Services Commission. She was very active in various community and professional organizations, including the Board of the Ohio Rehabilitation Association. The family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10am. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Cathy's memory to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214 or to a . Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019