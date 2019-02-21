Lang, Catherine W. "Katie"

1921 - 2019

Catherine W. "Katie" Lang, age 97, of Grove City, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Darby Glenn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Katie was born in Columbus on May 13, 1921 to the late Carl and Ida Fisher. She graduated from West High School. She was a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church in German Village where her husband, Rev. John O. Lang was pastor for many, many years. She was also active in the Altar Guild at church. Katie was treasured by her family and was a wonderful sister and aunt. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brother Carl Fisher. She is survived by her sister, Betty O. Hamilton; brother, John (Charlene) Fisher; nieces, Laura (Tim) Caldwell, Rob (Robin) Grooms, Bonnie Brizendine, and Cathy (Mike) Frederick; great nieces and nephews, Holly (Kirk) Brown, James Mathys, Erica (Grace Loflin) Brizendine, Emilee Brizendine, Elayna Brizendine, Ryan Grooms, Cater Grooms, and Robbie Grooms. Family will receive friends 1-4 PM Sunday at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, where the funeral service will be held 10 AM Monday. Paster Aaron Schrimpt officiating. Entombment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Katie's memory to: St Paul's Lutheran Church, 322 Stewart Ave., Columbus, OH 43206. Katie's family would like to thank Mt. Carmel Hospice and Darby Glenn for their compassionate care. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Katie or watch her life tribute video. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019