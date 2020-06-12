Catherine Whittier
Whittier, Catherine
Catherine Ann Whittier, age 49, of Shelby, OH and previously of Baltimore, OH journeyed home surrounded by family and friends on June 5, 2020. Cathy was best known for her big heart, generosity, and contagious laugh and smile. She loved "The Cowboys" and her music, not starting her day without her jams. Cathy is survived by her wife Rebecca, loving family Justin, Anthony, Janelise, & Krystal. Aunt Debbie Kay, Uncle Salah, cousin Stacie and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. Betty & Russell Whittier. Preceded by father William Whittier & grandmother Ruby Romans. A memorial service will be determined at a later date. Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
