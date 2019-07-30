Home

Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Worthington United Methodist Church
600 High Street
Worthington, OH
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Worthington United Methodist Church
600 High Street
Worthington, OH
Catherine Wood


1948 - 2019
Catherine Wood Obituary
Wood, Catherine
1948 - 2019
Catherine Louise Wood was born on May 5, 1948 and died on July 26, 2019 at the age of 71 years old. She is survived by her husband, Frank Birinyi; daughter, Meg (Ryan) Alexis; grandson, Benjamin Alexis; sister, Mary (George) Dorner; nephew, Bill (Colleen) Dorner; and niece, Susan (Dan) Sullivan; and 2 great nieces and 4 great nephews. She is also survived by step-brothers, Richard (Barbara) Voorhees and Robert (Chris) Voorhees. There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Visitation with the family will be from 2-3pm and the service will begin at 3pm. For complete obituary and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019
