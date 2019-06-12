Woskobnick, Catherine

1958 - 2019

Catherine Ann Kovach Woskobnick, age 60, of Powell, Ohio, passed on to the Lord peacefully at 6:23 PM on Monday, June 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving daughters. She suffered from early onset frontotemporal dementia and had fought valiantly since 2012. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Dr. Robert Woskobnick; and her three beautiful daughters, Laura, Katie, and Jackie. Cathy was a graduate of Caldwell High School in 1977, and continued her education at Ohio University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Summa Cum Laude, in 1980. Cathy advanced her studies with a Master of Computer Science degree from The Ohio State University in 1987. Cathy was a dedicated member of St. Joan of Arc parish where she was actively involved in teaching CCD religious education classes. Calling hours for Cathy will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5- 8 PM at Rutherford Funeral Home, 450 W Olentangy Street in Powell, Ohio. There will be a Catholic Mass held in Cathy's honor on Friday, June 14 at 10 AM at St. Joan of Arc Parish, 10700 Liberty Road, Powell, Ohio. Visitation and prayers will take place on Friday at 9:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow the mass at Resurrection Cemetery located at 9571 High Street in Lewis Center, Ohio 43035. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary