Cathey Hegele, age 73, of Hilliard, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 4-7 Pm at the TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 5265 NORWICH ST, HILLIARD, OH. Where Funeral Service will be held Friday, December 30, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment will follow at the Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana, OH. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to view the complete obituary or to leave the family condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
