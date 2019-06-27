|
|
Haas, Cathy
1950 - 2019
Cathy Lou Haas, 69, of Moncks Corner, SC, died on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Medical University of South Carolina. Born in Zanesville, OH on April 15, 1950 to the late Robert and Mary Lou Clossman, Cathy worked as an Administrative Assistant for SOS and Mills James Productions for many years. She will be remembered for her strength, devotion, and caring personality. She was an amazing woman and was exceptionally loving to everyone she met. Cathy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jerry Allan Haas; daughters, Tisha Wright, Amy (Mark) Davidson and April White; grandchildren, Madelaine Wright, Devon Dunson, Catherine Davidson, Brandon Holliday, Justin Holliday, and Austin White; siblings, Hal (Kathy) Clossman, Sue (Daryl) Reynolds, Robin (Bill) Wright, and Toni (Brian) Brady; and numerous nieces and nephews. Cathy was preceded in death by her sons Ronnie Eugene Haas and Randall Scott Haas. Friends may visit from 1-4p.m. on Sunday, June 30 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a funeral service will be held at 11a.m. on Monday, July 1. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 29, 2019