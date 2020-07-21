1/
Cathy Sue Hoyt
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hoyt, Cathy Sue
1953 - 2020
Cathy Sue Hoyt, born January 16, 1953, unexpectedly passed away on July 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by parents Bill and Kate Hoyt and brother Billy (survived by Donna) Hoyt. She leaves behind daughters, Blair (Alex) Landis and Jackie (Chris) Diaz; brothers, Mike (Lisa) and Steve (Kim) Hoyt. Cathy also leaves behind her five favorite people who called her "Grandma Cathy"; Kiara, Jade, Lynn, Ginny, and Shayden. In addition, Cathy leaves behind countless nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. When Cathy wasn't at home with a cold diet coke or cup of black coffee, surrounded by her flock of penguins, she could often be found cheering on her grandkids, nieces, and nephews at their various activities, including Girl Scouts, Job's Daughters, Concerts, and Sports. Cathy was a 33 year member of OES, Grove City Chapter #502, where her favorite station was Electa. One of Cathy's greatest passions was for that of supporting her alma matters; Grove City High School (class of 1971) and THE Ohio State University (class of 1984) O-H! Cathy was dedicated to her work as a PTA at OSU Medical Center, where she won many awards and achievements in her field, including Advanced Proficiency Pathway in Acute Care. Cathy was passionate about her work with burn victims and the criminal rehab program. Cathy always tried to instill in her family, the youth she worked with, and all she came into contact with to leave the world better than you found it. It is in this spirit that her family asks that, in lieu of flowers, that you find a way to make this world a better place; become an organ and tissue donor, donate blood, clean a park, or just be kind to a stranger. We will celebrate Cathy's legacy and life on Sunday, August 2. 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will only be able to accommodate a limited number of guests at each showing. Please RSVP to cathyhoytrsvp@gmail.com in order to secure your space. We will be celebrating her life at the Elks Lodge, 2140 Sonora Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 from 1-3 and 5-7pm. Please wear your favorite Cathy inspired gear to celebrate her wonderful life with all of us! Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio, where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
the Elks Lodge
Send Flowers
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
the Elks Lodge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
Cathy was a one of a kind neighbor. A person who truly cared for others. This showed in her dedication to her work at OSU Hospital, in the way she loved her family and cared for her neighbors. We lived next To Cathy for 25 Plus years and good not have asked for a better neighbor. Cathy, you will be truly missed. Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time. God bless you and be with you.
Bud and Lynnetta Bennett
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
I have had the privilege to work with Cathy for the past 3 years. I always looked forward to seeing her first in the morning, sipping her coffee and getting ready to see patients for the day. She had an infectious laugh and a genuine interest and love for people from all walks of life, which showed in the care she provided for her patients and her coworkers. I will miss her hearty morning greetings of "Mr Recker! How's life?" and musings of whether our Buckeyes will "get it together" this season. Love you Cathy! Thank you for making our world a better place. Hope we can share a cuppa Joe again.
TJ Recker
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved