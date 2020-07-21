I have had the privilege to work with Cathy for the past 3 years. I always looked forward to seeing her first in the morning, sipping her coffee and getting ready to see patients for the day. She had an infectious laugh and a genuine interest and love for people from all walks of life, which showed in the care she provided for her patients and her coworkers. I will miss her hearty morning greetings of "Mr Recker! How's life?" and musings of whether our Buckeyes will "get it together" this season. Love you Cathy! Thank you for making our world a better place. Hope we can share a cuppa Joe again.

TJ Recker

Coworker