Hoyt, Cathy Sue
1953 - 2020
Cathy Sue Hoyt, born January 16, 1953, unexpectedly passed away on July 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by parents Bill and Kate Hoyt and brother Billy (survived by Donna) Hoyt. She leaves behind daughters, Blair (Alex) Landis and Jackie (Chris) Diaz; brothers, Mike (Lisa) and Steve (Kim) Hoyt. Cathy also leaves behind her five favorite people who called her "Grandma Cathy"; Kiara, Jade, Lynn, Ginny, and Shayden. In addition, Cathy leaves behind countless nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. When Cathy wasn't at home with a cold diet coke or cup of black coffee, surrounded by her flock of penguins, she could often be found cheering on her grandkids, nieces, and nephews at their various activities, including Girl Scouts, Job's Daughters, Concerts, and Sports. Cathy was a 33 year member of OES, Grove City Chapter #502, where her favorite station was Electa. One of Cathy's greatest passions was for that of supporting her alma matters; Grove City High School (class of 1971) and THE Ohio State University (class of 1984) O-H! Cathy was dedicated to her work as a PTA at OSU Medical Center, where she won many awards and achievements in her field, including Advanced Proficiency Pathway in Acute Care. Cathy was passionate about her work with burn victims and the criminal rehab program. Cathy always tried to instill in her family, the youth she worked with, and all she came into contact with to leave the world better than you found it. It is in this spirit that her family asks that, in lieu of flowers, that you find a way to make this world a better place; become an organ and tissue donor, donate blood, clean a park, or just be kind to a stranger. We will celebrate Cathy's legacy and life on Sunday, August 2. 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will only be able to accommodate a limited number of guests at each showing. Please RSVP to cathyhoytrsvp@gmail.com in order to secure your space. We will be celebrating her life at the Elks Lodge, 2140 Sonora Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 from 1-3 and 5-7pm. Please wear your favorite Cathy inspired gear to celebrate her wonderful life with all of us! Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio, where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com