|
|
Ashcraft, Cecil
1927 - 2020
Cecil E. Ashcraft, age 92, passed away Feb. 16, 2020. WW II veteran. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Clara Ashcraft; son, Cecil Ashcraft Jr (Linda); daughters, Sue Bayles, Pam Gentry, Marty Hann (Phil), Amy Bartlett (Jeff); grandchildren, Brian, Val, Jennifer, Phillip Jr, Taylor, Michael, Jeffrey, Evelyn and Tianna; brother, Buddy; and sister, Norene; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents and one brother. Family will be holding a memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020