Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Ashcraft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil Ashcraft


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecil Ashcraft Obituary
Ashcraft, Cecil
1927 - 2020
Cecil E. Ashcraft, age 92, passed away Feb. 16, 2020. WW II veteran. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Clara Ashcraft; son, Cecil Ashcraft Jr (Linda); daughters, Sue Bayles, Pam Gentry, Marty Hann (Phil), Amy Bartlett (Jeff); grandchildren, Brian, Val, Jennifer, Phillip Jr, Taylor, Michael, Jeffrey, Evelyn and Tianna; brother, Buddy; and sister, Norene; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents and one brother. Family will be holding a memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -