Crabtree, Cecil "Rusty"
Cecil "Rusty" Crabtree, age 73, passed away on January 15, 2020. He was born on February 26, 1946 to the late Eliza (Presley) and Cecil Crabtree in Pataskala, Ohio. Rusty enjoyed watching NASCAR, cartoons, the News and his grandkids and great-grandkids. He and his wife had their own business, MDC Company, they traveled everywhere to Pow-Wows selling their products. Rusty had a great sense of humor, was always telling a joke and a nickname for everyone. He was a loving husband, dad and grandfather "Tito" and his family will miss him very much. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of almost 33 years, Mamita; children, Liz Vergara "Sure-T", Hugo Vergara, Kathy, Timothy and Linda Crabtree; grandchildren, Justin "Pepito" and Brandon "Pepe"; great-grandchildren, Justin "Pepino" and Isaiah "Pico"...and of course, his pet turtle. The family will receive guests on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 5-8p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 10a.m. on Tuesday followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The American Diabetes Association. To leave condolences for Rusty's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020