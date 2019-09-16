Home

Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Interment
Following Services
Obetz Cemetery
1946 - 2019
Gillman, Cecil
1946 - 2019
Cecil Gillman, age 73, passed away September 16, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Donald and Ella Gillman, siblings Walter, Donna Jean, Burl, and Phyllis. Survived by significant other, Pam Six; children, David Gillman, Michelle (William) Wycuff, and Tammy (Tom) Short; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Arnold Gillman, Shirley Smith, Brenda Miller, Vickie (Clodes) King, and Rickie (Debbie) Gillman; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family will receive friends Thursday, September 19, 2019 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St. Pastor Dr. Tim W. Stout officiating. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. To sign and view Cecil's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019
