|
|
Jenkins, Cecil
1953 - 2019
Cecil E. Jenkins, age 65, passed away on July 12, 2019 at Doctors Hospital West. Preceded in death by: Parents: Edgar and Edith Jenkins. Daughter: Ruth Harvey-Taylor. Brothers: Jessie and David Jenkins. Sister: Beverly Campbell. Nephews: Travis Jenkins and Brian Campbell. Survived by: Children: Cecil Jenkins Jr, Tammy (Cedric) Troutman and Scottie Jenkins. Step children: Corrie Jones and Robert Jones. Fiance: Rhonda Jones. Mother of his children: Kathy (Charles) Johnson. 25 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren. Brother: Jerry (Cathy) Jenkins. Sister: Brenda (Vaughn). Numerous other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Wednesday, 4-7 PM where service will be held 10:00 AM Thursday. Interment Hallsville Cemetery, Kingston, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 16, 2019