McCollister, Cecil
1931 - 2020
Cecil McCollister, age 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was retired from Wasserstrom company after 25 years of employment. Cecil is preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Marcella, and 4 brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Betty; children, Shirley (Chuck) Spellman, Vickie (Doug) Timmons, Jeffrey (Connie) McCollister; grandchildren, Lisa, Kimber (Dom), Steve (Natalie), Matthew (Jersie), Marissa (Brad), Macy, and Megan (John); great-grandchildren, Kyle, Drew, Sam, Patrick, Presley, Paxton, and Parker; great-great-grandchildren, Lilly, Olivia, Gabby, Odin, and Onyx; sister, Rosemary (Jack) Ross; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Chaney, Linda (Carl) Fuller; and also several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 11am-Noon at the Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 W. Main Street, West Jefferson, Ohio 43162. A Graveside Service will follow at 12:30PM at the Big Plain Cemetery, 9100 Big Plain-Circleville Road, London, Ohio. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your online condolences with Cecil's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 22, 2020.