O'Neal, Cecil

1938 - 2019

In Remembrance of Cecil Ray O'Neal, 81, of Lewis Center, OH, formerly of Gahanna, viewing will be Thursday, June 27 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, OH. He will be flown to Enid, Oklahoma for his funeral on July 1. Cecil was born on Mar 10, 1938, in Columbus, OH. The son of Raleigh and Lena (Koehn) O'Neal and step father Albert Stratton. He passed on June 22, 2019 peacefully at home listening to his Reds. He was married to E. Joyce Carman and was employed by Commercial Motor Freight and C.F. for over 45 years and a loyal teamster Local 413. He also worked for over 20 years at the Columbus Dispatch. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Jimmy Dale and sisters Betty Ellen O'Neal and Margie Wright, brothers Raleigh Harvey O'Neal Jr and Ernest "Buster" O'Neal. Survivors include his ex-wife; two sons, Timothy Ray O'Neal of Galena and Jeffrey Allen O'Neal of Lewis Center, both graduates of Gahanna. He has 3 grandchildren, Loren Nicole O'Neal, Madison Brooke O'Neal and Erika Grigsby; two sisters, Vi Douglas of Enid and Cleva Beelendorf of Gahanna; a brother, Robert O'Neal and wife, Joan O'Neal of Enid. He had 3 great-grandchildren, Kallie, Aspen and Eden O'Neal; numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends!To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary