Rodgers, Cecil
1931 - 2020
Cecil Rodgers, 88, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Cecil retired from the US Air Force, and was a Viet Nam veteran. He was a member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church, Reynoldsburg Masonic Lodge F&AM, Pataskala Eastern Star and was a life-member of Reynoldsburg VFW. He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, parents Charles and Vina, granddaughter Elizabeth Runkle and brothers Fred and Joseph. Cecil is survived by his children, Belinda (Jeff) Runkle, Scott Rodgers, Shelly Rodgers, Jeff (Linda) Rodgers and Randy Rodgers; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Frances (Warner) Zacher; sister-in-law, Audrey McCune; several nieces and nephews and beloved canine companion Tory. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 9 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, where his funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Burial following at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg. Messages may be sent to Cecil's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2020