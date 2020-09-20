1/
Cecil Roland "Ron" Radcliff
1938 - 2020
Cecil Roland "Ron" Radcliff, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 12, 2020, at his home in Sarasota, FL. Ron was born on May 10, 1938, in Columbus, Ohio, to Helen (Bowen) and Cecil H. Radcliff. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sister Ginny Cavis. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Mary Ann, son George (Dodie) Radcliff of Hilliard; daughter Lynn (Kirk) Leifheit of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren Ben Radcliff, Emily Radcliff, Matt Leifheit and Kelsey (Brenden) Grawe; sister Becky Cline; brother-in-law Dick Cavis; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends; cherished dog Arnie, grand dogs Riley and Tess. Ron retired as a Senior Vice President after 41 years at National City Bank. He also was on the Doctor's Hospital board of trustees serving for 28 years. He was an avid golfer recording 3 holes-in-one and OSU football fan. The family will receive guest on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 PM, at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Ohio, 43206. A Memorial Service will be held following visitation at 6:00 PM. At the family's request masks are required to be worn and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL, 34238. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your condolences with the Radcliff family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
SEP
25
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
