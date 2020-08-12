1/
Cecile Shapiro
Shapiro, Cecile
Cecile Shapiro recently passed away. Preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Max and by son Raymond. A holocaust survivor, Cecile and Max raised 4 children in Grove City, Ohio, eventually moved to Columbus and finally retired in Boca Raton, a city she loved. An excellent cook and a woman with artistic talents, she never met a flower she could not dry and put in a framed picture. An avid and sharp bridge player, she leaves behind many admiring playing partners/friends who sat across from her at the table. Survived by son, Steve (Gail); daughter, Nancy; son, John (Melanie); and grandchildren, Jessica, Jordon, Anna, Elise; and great grandchildren, Olivia, Zach, Isla and Shadow. Throughout her life, she had many, many special friends who admired her wit, charm and beauty. The family owes a debt of gratitude to her caregivers, Pauline and Tisi. In her honor, please donate to Trustbridge Hospice of W. Palm Beach, Florida.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
