Shapiro, Cecile

Cecile Shapiro recently passed away. Preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Max and by son Raymond. A holocaust survivor, Cecile and Max raised 4 children in Grove City, Ohio, eventually moved to Columbus and finally retired in Boca Raton, a city she loved. An excellent cook and a woman with artistic talents, she never met a flower she could not dry and put in a framed picture. An avid and sharp bridge player, she leaves behind many admiring playing partners/friends who sat across from her at the table. Survived by son, Steve (Gail); daughter, Nancy; son, John (Melanie); and grandchildren, Jessica, Jordon, Anna, Elise; and great grandchildren, Olivia, Zach, Isla and Shadow. Throughout her life, she had many, many special friends who admired her wit, charm and beauty. The family owes a debt of gratitude to her caregivers, Pauline and Tisi. In her honor, please donate to Trustbridge Hospice of W. Palm Beach, Florida.



