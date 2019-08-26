|
Carfagna, Cecilia Marie (Monesi)
1934 - 2019
Cecilia Marie "Cece" Carfagna, age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 24, 2019. Born November 28, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio. Cecilia attended St. Augustine Grade School, where she met the love of her life, Eddie Carfagna, and graduated from Sacred Heart Business School. Cecilia worked alongside her husband as co-owner of the family's business, while raising three children at home. She was an elegant, caring, generous, and devoted matriarch of the Carfagna Family. She enjoyed spending time with her family, passing the winters in Florida, and generally spoiling her family. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward D. Carfagna, parents Harry and Stella (Vittorio) Monesi, stepmother Helen Monesi, brother Thomas Poston, father and mother-in-law Sam and Maria Carfagna, brother and sister-in-law Adam and Antoinette Carfagna, brother and sister-in-law Vincent and Lucia (Carfagna) Trovato, brothers-in-law James (Buzz) Cockerell and Vincent Militello, cousin Perry Carfagna, aunts/sisters/uncles/brothers Viola and Nick Colucci, Joseph and Lucy Vittorio, Tony and Jerry/Betty Vittorio, Oliver Rossetti, Domenic and Betty Vittorio, Jean Vittorio, Bernard Melchiorre, Fred Zugaro, and Frank and Marci Vittorio. Cecilia is survived by her children, Edward Dino (Terri) Carfagna, Sam (Jeanenne) Carfagna, and Julie (Tim) Riley; Cecilia's grandchildren, Rick (Jill) Carfagna, Tony Carfagna, Michael (Ashley) Carfagna, Edward Dino Jr. (Sarah) Carfagna, Luciano (Laura) Carfagna, Carmine (Allyn) Carfagna, Salvatore (Abby) Carfagna, Francesca Carfagna, Edward Domenic Carfagna II, Joseph Edward Riley, Maria Riley and Jill (Tim) Althoff. Cecilia is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Isabella Carfagna, Nico and Cecilia Carfagna, Rhea Carfagna, Lukas, Nickolas, and Gabrielle Althoff. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Alice (Ron) Cua; brothers, Donald (Marlene) Monesi and Cyril (Mary) Monesi; sisters-in-law, Linda Poston, Phyllis Militello, and Mary Jean Cockerell. Aunts/Uncles (as close as sisters' and brothers'), Doris Rossetti, Rich Vittorio, Dolly Melchiorre, and Rose Zugaro; and a very special niece, Vicki (Cua) Giammarco; cousin, Angie Carfagna; many cousins in Vastogirardi, Italy; and many other nieces, nephews and extended family. We all will miss her dearly, but will never forget her. Friends may call Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 2-8 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 29 at St. John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church, 720 Hamlet Street (at Warren). Rev. Fr. William A. Metzger, Presider and Homilist; Rev. Msgr. John K. Cody, Concelebrant; assisted by Deacon Frank Iannarino. Burial to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne. Friends who wish may contribute in memory of Cecilia to the Carfagna Memorial Scholarship Fund at St. Francis DeSales High School, 4212 Karl Road, Columbus, Ohio 43224. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com. FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE ASKED TO GATHER AT THE CHURCH FOR HER FUNERAL MASS.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019