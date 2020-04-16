|
|
Melaragno, Cecilia
1931 - 2020
Cecilia P. "Cil" Cerviano Melaragno, 88, formerly of Chillicothe, OH, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Brookdale Trillium in Columbus, OH. Cecilia was born June 7, 1931 in Bellaire, OH, the youngest child of Frank and Helen Bartolomucci Cerviano. She was a graduate of St. John Central High School, where she was a varsity cheerleader and an excellent student. She then moved to Columbus, OH to earn a Nursing Degree from St. Francis School of Nursing, now Grant Hospital. Nursing was truly her calling and her passion. On September 25, 1954 she married Felix J. Melaragno, son of the late Joe A. and Maria Domenica Apollonio Melaragno. Felix and Cecilia were married for 65 years. She was preceded in death by her siblings Albina (Dominic) Giannangeli, Laura (Urban) Naome, Louis (Zora) Cerviano, Violet (Paul) Sartori and Margaret Cerviano and her in-laws Gene, Albert, Louie Melaragno and Elvira Carter. Cecilia is survived by her husband Felix; sons Keith of Chicago, IL, and Jeffrey (Michele) of Dublin, OH; grandson Scott (Jesse) and great granddaughter Francesca; granddaughter Tracee (Elliott) and great grandson Luka; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cecilia was a loving wife, proud mother and grandmother, a devoted daughter and sister. She was a smart and thoughtful nurse. She was faith-filled, strong, funny and giving. She loved pie, strawberry was her specialty, but lemon meringue was her favorite. She enjoyed dancing and Broadway musicals. In her early years she wrote poetry. She was a great friend and loved riding her bicycle to visit neighbors on a summer evening. We are all better people for having known her and she will be greatly missed. A public Celebration of Life, including Mass at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church and a luncheon, will be held later this summer when conditions allow. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. Visit www.schoedingr.com for service updates.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2020