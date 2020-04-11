|
Rutherford, Cecilia
1931 - 2020
Cecilia Ann Rutherford, 89, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on April 9, 2020, under the loving care of Summit Hospice. She was born on March 1, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents Lee and Nellie Cooper; husband Henry Fred Rutherford; daughters Sandra Galik and Beverlee May; and sisters Nellie Meade and Mary Lou Lloyd. She was employed for many years at Happy Hostess House where she shared her love of cake and candy making. She also enjoyed traveling, gardening and bird watching. Strong in her faith, she was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church where she was involved in the Charitable Works Ministry. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her son Michael Rutherford; grandchildren Geoff (Heather) Richmond; Deanna May; Kelly May; great grandchildren Braden and Bailey; lifelong friend Brenda Shifflett; and faithful friend Helen McCartney. A graveside service will be held Monday at Mifflin Cemetery, Fr. Ted Sill, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Matthew Charitable Works Fund, 807 Havens Corners Rd., Gahanna, 43230. SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020