|
|
Shields, Cedric
1926 - 2020
Cedric W. Shields passed from this earth March, 1, 2020; born September 18, 1926. Survived by son, Craig Douglas Shields. Preceded in death by father, Harry Wilbur Shields; mother, Mary Kathryn Shields; sister, Barbara Lou Delfino and husband James Julian Delfino; wife, Janet Eloise (Davis) Shields; daughter, Lynn Anette Shields; brother and sister in law, Gene and Lois Dodson of Lexington KY; niece Diana Dodson; nephews Eric and Kirk Dodson; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and best friends, Terry and Judy Darst. Cedric graduated from Linden McKinley High School. He served in the US Navy in the south Pacific during WWII. He was employed by the Standard Oil Co. Sohio for 37 years. He was a member of the North Baptist Church. Cedric was a fan of football and auto racing. A short service will be held committing his soul and spirit to the Father Lord Jesus, and laid to rest along side of his wife and daughter. Service will be held at the chapel at Kingwood Memorial Gardens at 1:00 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 with Pastor Steve Waltman officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Baptist Church. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020