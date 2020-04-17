|
Adams, Celestine
1923 - 2020
Celestine Y. Adams, age 96, passed away April 13, 2020. She is survived by her son's, John C. Adams and Kenneth (Adrienne) Adams; daughter's, Stephanie A. (Ronald) Scruggs and Carolyn Wicks; 4 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Private services have been entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To leave condolences and read Celestine's extended obituary, visit her online tribute at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020