Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Celestine Adams


1923 - 2020
Celestine Adams Obituary
Celestine Y. Adams, age 96, passed away April 13, 2020. She is survived by her son's, John C. Adams and Kenneth (Adrienne) Adams; daughter's, Stephanie A. (Ronald) Scruggs and Carolyn Wicks; 4 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Private services have been entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To leave condolences and read Celestine's extended obituary, visit her online tribute at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020
