Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:30 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1555 College Ave.
1939 - 2019
Celestine Maybelle Dudley, 79, left us March 5, 2019 with her family by her side at Grant Hospital. "Celly" as we called her was born October 6, 1939 in Columbus, OH to the late Robert and Anna Mae Jones. She graduated from Columbus public schools and attended college at Columbus State, obtaining her Business Degree. Celly attended the Southfield congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 40 years. Celestine worked at Department of Transportation for 15 yrs and she retired from Department of BMV after 30 yrs of service. Memorial service 3:30 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1555 College Ave. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Celestine's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019
