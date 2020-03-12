|
McFarland, Celia
1942 - 2020
Celia Barbara McFarland, age 77, Monday, March 9, 2020 at Kobacker House. Born in Lancaster, PA, daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Weaver) McFarland. Celia was employed at the American Chemical Society as Technical Editor until her retirement. Survived by her sister, Mary Sue Deeg (Dag); other relatives and friends. Private arrangements EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Friends who wish may contribute to Cat Welfare Assoc., 741 Wetmore Rd., Columbus, OH 43214.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2020