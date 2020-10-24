Baker, Ceola
1942 - 2020
Evangelist Ceola Walker Baker, age 78. Heaven Sent April 3, 1942 and Heaven Bound October 22, 2020. She was born in Birmingham, AL to Samuel Sr. and Sally Walker. Ceola was a member of Miracle Cathedral where she served as an Ordained Evangelist, Church Mother, Missionary, and Mime Ministry. She loved feeding the community with We the Church Ministries. Ceola took care of many as a Caregiver. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Robert E. Hudson Sr and Edward L. Baker, daughter Ramona Hudson and five siblings. Left to cherish her memory, sons, Robert Hudson Jr and Samuel W. (Hattie) Hudson III; daughter, Joan C. (Anthony) Greathouse; daughter/granddaughter, Cheanna D. (Anthony) Maxie; brothers, Jimmy Radford and Curtis (Bonnie) Radford; sisters, Mary F. (Barry) Jones, Fannie Wakefield, Barbara Jean Young and Evelyn (Rubbie) White; 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Private Visitation 11AM and Private Funeral Service 12PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Mask and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BAKER/HUDSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com