|
|
Alford, Chad
1972 - 2020
Chad E. Alford, 47, of Grove City, passed away Tues., Mar. 17, 2020. He was born in Columbus on Aug. 19, 1972 to Clayton J. and Penny S. (Kaufman) Alford who survive. Chad was a graduate of Teays Valley H.S. Class of 1990 and had worked for AT&T. Preceded in death by grandparents Carl and Betty Alford. Survived by his wife, Jennifer L. (Reid) Alford; parents, Clayton and Penny; his fur babies, Sammy, Gizmo, and Pepper; brothers, Ryan (Michelle) Alford and Nick Alford (Heather Berry); grandparents, Paul and Doris Kaufman; nieces and nephews, Erica, Paige, Zak, Grant, and Olivia; numerous aunts and uncles; many friends. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be from 5-7pm on Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville. In keeping with the guidelines of the CDC, regarding COVID-19 we will monitor the number people in the building at one time and ask attendees to limit their stay to give others time as well. The family request, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home toward expenses. Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020