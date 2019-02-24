|
Fais, Chad David
1969 - 2019
It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that the family of Chad David Fais announces his passing on February 21, 2019 after a courageous and hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Chad was born October 28, 1969 in Columbus, Ohio. He earned an Associate of Arts degree from Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City, Michigan and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan. He was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Charles and Helen Stemshorn and paternal grandparents G.W. and Ruth Fais. Chad is survived by his parents, David and Sandra Fais, his sister and brother-in-law, Heidi and Jay Ford and beloved nieces and nephew, Alisandra, Anna and Jay Michael Ford. He is also survived by uncles and aunts: James and Connie Fais, Robert and Beth Fais, and John and Melanie Stemshorn. Calling hours will be Wednesday February 27, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Blvd, Marble Cliff, Ohio from 9:30-11:00am with a private family service following at 11:00am. Burial will be at Horeb Cemetery in Oak Hill, Ohio following the service. In lieu of flowers you may consider donations to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, electronically at hospiceofcentralohio.org or mail to 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, Ohio 43055, or Trinity United Methodist Church electronically at trinityumchurch.com or mail to 1581 Cambridge Blvd, Marble Cliff, Ohio 43212 in memory of Chad Fais. The family wishes to thank the Hospice of Central Ohio for their wonderful love and care during Chad's illness. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019